A 'Trump 2020' paint scheme will debut at the Brickyard 400 this weekend

Corey LaJoie's No. 32 Ford will have the paint scheme for nine races.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Go Fas Racing announced Wednesday that the No. 32 Ford driven by Corey LaJoie will be debuting a new paint scheme this weekend: "Trump 2020."

It comes as part of a new partnership between Go Fas Racing and Patriots of America PAC, a political action committee supporting President Donald Trump's campaign for reelection.

The PAC will be Go Fas Racing's primary sponsor at the Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and the scheme will stay for the eight following races to wrap up the season.

Go Fas Racing shared a photo of No. 32's new scheme — blue with red and white stripes and "Trump 2020" written multiple times in the same font as President Trump's campaign material.

President Trump has not yet commented on the announcement, though his personal and presidential Twitter accounts were tagged in the post.

LaJoie's Twitter account is private, though as of Wednesday night, his cover photo shows a previous scheme on No. 32.

The announcement comes just weeks after NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from races, tracks, all other events and NASCAR properties. That move was made after Bubba Wallace, the only black driver in the Cup Series, said he was working to rid racetracks completely of it.

All NASCAR and INDYCAR events the weekend of July 4th will be held without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but plenty of NASCAR fans will be watching live from their homes.