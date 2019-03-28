SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County police need your help locating a missing 12-year-old girl from Silver Spring, Maryland.

Police say Roni Diggs was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday when she left Sligo Middle School in the 1400 block of Dennis Avenue in Silver Spring.

Diggs is described as an African American female,with black hair, brown eyes and a nose ring. She is 5-foot-1 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket over a gray t-shirt with the words “girls can do anything” written on the front, with black leggings and pink Nike shoes.

Police and family are concerned for Diggs’ welfare.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Roni Diggs is should call police at 240-773-5400 or the non-emergency number at 301-279-8000.