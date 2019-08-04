WASHINGTON — D.C. police need your help locating a critically missing teenager.

Police say 15-year-old Anthony Vazquez was last seen in the 1600 block of Kenyon Street, Northwest on Saturday.

Anthony Vazquez is described in a police report as a Hispanic male with a light complexion, brown eyes and brown hair. He is 5-foot-7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, a light blue jacket and red tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Anthony Vazquez should call police at 202-727-9099.