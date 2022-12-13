Customer shot St. Louis KFC employee after being told store ran out of corn, police say

Police said the customer came up to the drive-thru window with a handgun and then shot an employee outside the restaurant.

ST. LOUIS — Police are working to identify a suspect who they said shot a KFC employee Monday evening after being told the business was out of corn.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened at around 6:30 p.m. at the KFC restaurant on 5020 Delmar Blvd.

Officers responded to a local hospital, where the 25-year-old employee had been privately driven after being shot in the abdomen. The man was unable to be interviewed due to his injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect, a man around 40 or 50 years of age, became angry in the drive-thru when employees told him they were out of corn. The suspect threatened employees through the speaker box and then later came up to the drive-thru window with a handgun.

One of the employees went outside and minutes later came back into the restaurant saying he had been shot, according to police. The suspect drove away.

Police said the victim was in critical condition and his vitals were stable as of Tuesday morning.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

