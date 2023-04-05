x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nation World

Dairy Queen serving up 85-cent Blizzards in April

Dairy Queen's summer blizzard menu has new and returning favorites.
Credit: Dairy Queen

DENVER — Dairy Queen is putting its signature ice cream treat on sale.

DQ has announced its Blizzard treat will cost 85 cents this month. The company said it's celebrating the Blizzard being introduced in 1985.

Dairy Queen said the offer is for a small Blizzard and it's only available in the DQ mobile app from April 10 to April 23.

Ice cream lovers can also get a jump on summer at Dairy Queen. The company's popular summer treat lineup is available now at participating locations nationwide.

Summer Blizzard Menu

  • S'Mores Blizzard (returning)
  • Choco Dipped Strawberry Blizzard (returning) 
  • Oreo Brookie Blizzard (new) 
  • Cotton Candy Blizzard (new) 
  • Peanut Butter Puppy Chow Blizzard (new) 
Credit: Dairy Queen

Related Articles

SUGGESTED VIDEOSColorado Guide

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

9NEWS+ 

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

RELATED: Watch 9NEWS for free on ROKU, Apple TV, Fire TV

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

More Videos

In Other News

City of South Fulton makes changes to police hiring process

Before You Leave, Check This Out