The Daytona 500 is set to resume Monday afternoon under clear skies, but without President Donald Trump and all of the pomp and circumstance surrounding a presidential appearance at NASCAR's "Great American Race."

The race on Sunday was postponed a day for just the second time in 62 years after it rained moments after the president took a ceremonial pace lap.

While the race eventually got underway an hour later, the rain returned after less than 20 minutes and the racing was paused. Heavy rain throughout the afternoon and evening dampened efforts to restart the race and the decision was eventually made to push back the event to Monday.

The racing will resume at 4 p.m. Eastern on FOX.

The rain dampened a hyped season opener with a visit from Trump that energized the sold-out crowd.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump ride in the presidential limousine as they take a pace lap ahead of the start of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

AP

But his presence brought heightened security and long lines, and the mood soured when the race was delayed. He was just the second sitting president to attend the Daytona 500 and was the first to be given a pre-race role.

The last time the 500 was postponed was 2012 and the bulk of fans tend not to return after postponements.

The Thunderbirds flyover as President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, stands during the national anthem before the start of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

AP