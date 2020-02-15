To recline or not to recline? The debate rages on after a viral video that showed one passenger hitting the back of a reclining passenger's seat repeatedly during a flight after she refused to sit up. And now, the CEO of a different airline is giving his take on it all.

It's been one week since Wendi Williams posted video of what happened on a Jan. 31 American Eagle flight from New Orleans to Charlotte, North Carolina. She explained to Inside Edition that she reclined her seat after takeoff but then moved it upright after the male passenger behind her asked her not to recline while he ate. She said that once he was done eating, she reclined her seat again and that's when he started hitting her seat with his fists.

After calling over a flight attendant, Williams said she was the one who was reprimanded and given an "Passenger Disturbance Notice."

Williams went public with the video on Feb. 7, after she didn't get a satisfactory response from the airline. She later explained on Twitter that she was "done being quiet" and had previously undergone "extensive neck surgeries - my cervical spine is completely fused, except for C1."

Since posting the video, it's been viewed millions of times on Twitter and seemingly everyone has given their take on who was in the wrong.

During an appearance this week on CNBC's Squawk Box, Delta CEO Ed Bastian was asked to comment on "recline gate."

"I think customers have the right to recline, Bastian said. "We've been testing reduced recline and seeing response on that, we actually have a fair amount of our fleet on a reduced recline as a result of that. But I think the proper thing to do if you're going to recline into somebody that you ask if it's okay first, then you do it."

"I think if someone knows there's a tall person behind them and they want to recline their seat, I think the polite thing would be to make certain that it was okay," Bastian said.

He added that since he's the CEO of an airline, he never reclines his seat and never says anything if someone reclines into him.