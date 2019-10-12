House Democrats are poised to unveil two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. That's according to two sources familiar with the discussions but unauthorized to discuss the proceedings and granted anonymity.

Democrats are expected to put forward one charge against the president of abuse of power and another of obstruction of Congress, according to one of the people. Democratic leaders preparing articles of impeachment against Trump are expected to announce next steps early Tuesday. Speaker Nancy Pelosi convened the House chairmen leading the impeachment inquiry in her office after a daylong Judiciary Committee hearing that laid out the case against Trump.

USA Today reports that the articles are expected to cover Trump's request that Ukraine look into issues that would help him politically, including investigating Joe Biden who is a rival against Trump in the 2020 presidential elections.