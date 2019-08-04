HIGH POINT, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of Dental Examiners revoked the license of Shawana Patterson, D.D.S. after the Board found her actions led or contributed to the death of two patients.

The Board issued its decision in January 2019, effectively revoking Dr. Patterson's license to practice dentistry in the state and also her general anesthesia permit. This all stems from two cases, the first being in November 2017.

The Board's decision details that on November 9, 2017, a patient listed as RG went in for treatment. The report says Dr. Patterson did not request medical records or permission from the patient's primary care doctor, which would have disclosed health history that would have been imperative for the procedure.

The report goes on to say that Dr. Patterson started to perform the procedure using general anesthesia, despite failing to get the medical information that would have indicated the patient shouldn't have had the surgery. The Board found Patterson used "excessive" anesthesia, causing the blood pressure to drop and cut off oxygen to the patients vital organs.

At one point, the report says Patterson's oral surgery assistant testified that the patient was turning "bluish-gray" but Patterson dismissed the concern and proceeded with the procedure.

The patient eventually became unresponsive and the office called for help.

First responders brought patient RG to what was then High Point Regional Health where doctors found he suffered several neurological problems consistent with brain damage from deprivation of oxygen.

The patient later died on February 11, 2018. One of his doctors testified Patterson's treatment caused or contributed to RG's death.

You can also check the status of your own dentist's license online.

Just more than a month after RG's death, another patient had to be hospitalized after treatment from Dr. Patterson.

In the report, this patient is called DM. DM indicated to the Dr. Patterson that she had kidney problems and had a dialysis catheter. The Board says Dr. Patterson did not contact or consult with DM's physician or try to get medical records that would have indicated DM should not have received anesthesia outside of a hospital setting.

The report goes on to say Patterson continued to put the patient under using general anesthesia, "disregarding contemporaneous data demonstrating that doing so was contraindicated and potentially very dangerous."

The report says the patient suffered from what seemed to be respiratory and cardiac arrest. When Dr. Patterson realized this, the report says she attempted basic life support measures and administered reversal agents, but did not use an AED or administer epinephrine to try and revive the patient.

First responders took DM to the hospital. She was being looked at for brain damage and eventually died after cardiac arrest on April 1, 2018. Doctors testified that Dr. Patterson's care caused or contributed to her cardiac arrest and eventual death.

WFMY News 2 is working on tracking down more information on Dr. Shawana Patterson. Keep checking back for updates.

You can also check the status of your own dentist's license online.