MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: Deputies say they have located the mother and child, and the child is safe.

***

Manatee County sheriff's deputies need your help to find a woman who they say may not be the condition to have her infant son or to be driving.

They say Sydney Hamilton, 20, and her 9-month-old son Carlo Burroughs were last seen at Kiddy Academy Daycare in Lakewood Ranch on Wednesday.



Hamilton may be in the North Tampa area and could be heading toward Pinellas County. She is driving a dark grey Chevy Equinox.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

