BEAUFORT, S.C. — Authorities said a military plane crashed in coastal South Carolina on Friday, and the pilot safely ejected.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said the crash was reported about 11:45 a.m. near the Grays Hill community. The sheriff's office said in a tweet that the pilot safely ejected and was being evaluated for injuries.

The statement from deputies did not specify the type of plane, the branch of the military or give other details.

The crash happened about 3 miles west of Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort.

BREAKING: A military plane has crashed in Grays Hill outside of the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort; we do not know if there are injuries yet. pic.twitter.com/n8AoMjgY2g — Stassy Olmos (@WSAVStassyO) September 28, 2018

The pilot from the military plane crash safely ejected. Being a valuated for injuries. — Beaufort County Sheriff's Office,SC (@bcsopio) September 28, 2018

Contributing: TEGNA Staff

