HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies are searching for three missing children.

The sheriff's office said child protective investigators got a complaint about the three children and a possible neglect case.

The three missing children are Nautica Sims, 17, Kani Mike Young, 11, and Sincere Young, 4.

The above photo shows Sincere Young and Nautica Sims. The sheriff's office said a photo was not available for Kani Mike Young.

Child protective investigators said they haven't been able to find the children. On Sept. 7, Child Protective Investigations Division got a court-authorized "take into custody" order for the three of them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (813) 247-8200.

