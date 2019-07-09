A Mississippi deputy is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head on Thursday.

Authorities say it began as a domestic situation. A caller told deputies from Madison County a man had been kidnapped and was being held inside a home.

When officers arrived, they said the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

Soon after that point, that person crashed the vehicle into a ditch and started shooting at deputies.

The deputy who was shot in the head, Deputy Brad Sullivan, was immediately rushed to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

Another deputy was also shot during the confrontation. According to Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker, that deputy was treated and released.

According to Jackson station WLBT, the suspect, Edgar James Egbert, was ordered to be held without bond in the Rankin County Jail. His preliminary hearing has been set for Sept. 24.

Tucker says that local citizens are trying to help in any way they can. First Responders of Mississippi has started a fund to go to all of the officers involved in the shootout on Thursday.

“First Responders of Mississippi is a first line of response for them just for immediate funding purposes to stand in the gap for some of these medical bills and costs that are going to be incurred on an immediate basis,” said Scott Steele, a friend of Sullivan's and a spokesperson for First Responders of Mississippi.

Law enforcement professionals from Madison County and elsewhere in Mississippi have rallied together to support Sullivan, not only to provide financial support, but to provide spiritual support and guidance.

A post from the Madison County Law Enforcement Association emphasizes this as much as many others over the past few days.

"Pray for comfort and strength for our deputy, as we do not know what lies in the coming days. Pray for his shift, as this entire day has rocked them to the core," the post says, in part. "Pray for those who were on the scene, that will continue to live out every detail of today every time they close their eyes. Pray for the entire Sheriff's Department."

WLBT contributed to this report.

MORE HEADLINES |

Jacksonville man who survived Dorian's Category 5 assault on the Bahamas, says islands are 'mass chaos' now

UGA meteorology prof among experts upset about NOAA reversal on Dorian Alabama forecast

Police believe man stole woman's wallet in store, used spare key to enter home and attack her

Fiery two-vehicle wreck on Atlanta's west side kills 1, leaves 4 critically injured