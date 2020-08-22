Crews recover body of off-duty firefighter who died trying to save girls in Detroit River

Once everyone was out of the water, Sgt. Sivad Johnson’s daughter realized her father was not among the crowd.

DETROIT — Searchers have recovered the body of an off-duty Detroit firefighter who died trying to rescue three drowning girls.

Michigan state police tweeted the grim update Saturday.

The fire commissioner said Sergeant Sivad Johnson was with his 10-year-old daughter when he jumped into the Detroit River to assist three girls who signaled for help.

Another person also jumped in with Johnson and was able to rescue one girl. A boat in the area was able to rescue the other two.