LIST: New Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar projects announced

The Walt Disney Co. unveiled a galaxy’s worth of upcoming feature films and streaming offerings on Thursday including nearly a dozen "Star Wars" and Marvel superhero spinoff series. New projects from Disney Studios, Pixar, Hulu and FX were also announced.



Here is a list of the projects. Some have already been produced, but have been delayed for released due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Star Wars

Theatrical releases

"Rogue Squadron" directed by Patty Jenkins

Unnamed project directed by Taika Waititi

Disney+ Series

"Obi-Wan Kenobi"

"Ahsoka"

"Rangers of the New Republic"

"Andor"

"The Bad Batch"

"Visions"

"Lando"

"The Acolyte"

"A Droid Story"

"The Mandalorian"

Marvel

Theatrical releases

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania"

"Fantastic Four"

"Black Widow"

"Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings"

"Eternals"

"Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, "Thor: Love and Thunder"

"Black Panther 2"

"Blade"

"Captain Marvel 2"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."

Disney+ Series

"Secret Invasion"

"Ironheart"

"Armor Wars"

"I Am Groot"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special"

"Moon Knight"

"She-Hulk"

"Hawkeye"

"Ms. Marvel"

"What If…?"

"Loki"

"WandaVision"

"The Falcon and The Winter Soldier"

Lucasfilm

New "Indiana Jones" film

"Children of Blood & Bone"

"Willow" (Disney+ series)

Walt Disney Studios

Feature films

"Sister Act 3"

"Hocus Pocus 2"

"Three Men and a Baby" reboot

"Cheaper by the Dozen" reboot

"Jungle Cruise"

"Cruella"

"The Lion King" prequel

"The Little Mermaid"

Disney+

"Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers" (Hybrid live-action and animated film)

"Pinocchio" (Starring Tom Hanks)

"Peter Pan & Wendy"

"Disenchanted" (Enchanted sequel)

"Greek Freak"

"Diary of a Wimpy Kid"

"The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild"

"Night at the Museum"

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Feature films

"Encanto"

"Raya and the Last Dragon" (in theaters and on Disney+ simultaneously March 2021)

Disney+ series

"Baymax"

"Zootopia+"

"Tiana"

"Moana, The Series"

"Iwájú"

Disney Television for Disney+

"Beauty and the Beast" live-action spinoff

"Swiss Family Robinson"

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians"

Series

"The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers"

"Big Shot"

"The Mysterious Benedict Society"

"Turner & Hooch"

Pixar

Feature films

"Turning Red"

"Lightyear"

Disney+

"Win or Lose" (Pixar's first long-form animated series

"Inside Pixar"

"Pixar Popcorn"

"Dug Days"

"Cars"

"Soul" (feature film debuts on Dec. 25)

"Burrow" (short film debuts on Dec. 25)

Hulu

"The Handmaid’s Tale" (Seasons four and five)

"Nine Perfect Strangers"

New Kardashian-Jenner project

"Only Murders in the Building"

"The Dropout"

"Dopesick"

"The Old Man"

"American Horror Stories" Platform"

"Reservation Dogs"

"Y: The Last Man"

FX

"It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia" (Four seasons ordered)

"Alien" (Series based on the movie franchise)

"The Stones" (Based on The Rolling Stones)

"Shōgun"

ESPN+

"Peyton’s Places"

"Stephen A’s World"

"Man in the Arena: Tom Brady"

"SportsNation"

National Geographic content for Disney+

"Limitless With Chris Hemsworth"

"Welcome to Earth" (featuring Will Smith)

"Genius" (Profiling Martin Luther King Jr.)

"Cousteau" (Documentary film)

"Secrets of the Whales" (Documentary series)

"A Real Bug’s Life" (Documentary series)

"America The Beautiful" (Documentary series)