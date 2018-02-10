WEBSTER PARISH, La. -- The Webster Humane Association is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for a gut-turning case of animal cruelty.

According to the WHA, police found a dog they've named Faith on the side of I-20. Her legs were tied together with duct tape and she'd been hit by multiple cars and dragged down the road.

Ultimately, the WHA had to put her down because her injuries were too severe.

"Unfortunately Faith, as we named her, had sustained too many injuries to recover," a Facebook post (Warning: Graphic images) from the Webster Humane Association said. "She had multiple skull fractures, her entire head and eyes were swollen, and her body covered in road rash and wounds."

According to authorities, Faith was thrown out of a vehicle near milkemarker 40, the Goodwill Exit, on eastbound I-20. Her legs were duct taped together where she was run over and dragged down the interstate. The collar, rope and duct tape used have all been confiscated.

"Was it not enough to throw her out on the street? You had to duct tape her legs together and throw her out on interstate where she would be run over and dragged by cars," the WHA wrote.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 318-377-7433. All calls are confidential.

