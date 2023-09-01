Dollar General pledges $2.5 million to 'help heal Jacksonville'

The retail chain posted on social media Friday that in addition to counseling resources and financial support, it's pledging $2.5 million to the city

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nearly a week after three Black people were shot and killed at Dollar General on Kings Road in Jacksonville, the retailer posted on social media ways in which it is supporting victims' families and the community. The company, which operates nearly 19,000 stores around the country, said it's pledging $2.5 million "to help heal Jacksonville."

The post also states that Dollar General is providing counseling resources and financial support to the victims' families.

On Saturday, a 21-year-old White man wearing a tactical vest armed with two guns killed Angela Carr, 52, Jerrald Gallion, 29, and A.J. Laguerre Jr., 19. The killer left notes at his home stating that he wanted to kill Black people, Jacksonville police said. After killing the victims, the shooter turned the gun on himself.

Federal authorities are investigating the shooting as a hate crime.

