CLEMSON, S.C. - Dozens of people were hurt during a homecoming party near Clemson University early Sunday morning when the floor collapsed at the clubhouse of an apartment complex near campus.

A private party was taking place. According to Clemson City Police Chief Jimmy Dixon, students, parents and other guests were at the party when the incident took place. at about 12:30 Sunday morning.

Video circulating on social media shows the first floor within the clubhouse crashing to the basement level of the building.

Dozens were hurt early Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Clemson, S.C. when a floor gave way during a party at an apartment clubhouse. Images on social media showed the incident.

About 30 people were taken to area hospitals.

Authorities said none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

