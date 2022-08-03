There are no classes at East High School on Tuesday, and the ACT for the school's juniors is postponed until March 29, Des Moines Public Schools announced.

DES MOINES, Iowa — One teenager is dead and two others are in critical condition following a shooting outside East High School in Des Moines Monday afternoon, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

DMPD said the shooting happened around 2:48 p.m. and was outside on school property, not within the building itself.

The department says a 15-year-old male who was not an East High student has died, while a 16-year-old female and an 18-year-old woman are both hospitalized in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.

Both of the hospitalized victims are students at East, and six teenage suspects have been charged with Murder in the First Degree and Attempted Murder.

"The gunfire appears to have come from a passing vehicle," a police news release says.

The department added that 11 total search warrants have been executed in the city, and six firearms have been recovered.

"Gunshots were fired by multiple shooters, from multiple vehicles," the release adds.

Among the assisting agencies are the Iowa State Patrol, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and the FBI.

"We don't have young lives to spare, and when we settle our differences through gun violence, that's just not who Des Moines is. So we'll get to the bottom of that," said Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert.

There are no classes Tuesday at East, and the ACT for the school's juniors is postponed until March 29, Des Moines Public Schools announced.

Parent-teacher conferences have also been postponed.

"I honestly am still trying to process it," said Kyla Nahno Kerchee, a teacher at East High School. "I've never been in this situation before and I hope no one else ever has to be."

Des Moines Public Schools said the high school was temporarily locked down, but students were later dismissed on time.

"The administration and staff at East High School responded in textbook fashion to this incident," DMPS Superintendent Thomas Ahart said. "I want to share with the families and with the entire East community that my heart goes out to each and every one of you. Our entire community is in mourning right now."

This marks the city's fourth homicide of 2022, and the investigation is ongoing.

Just spoke to this mother who is still waiting for her two sons inside East High School. She says the school didn’t alert her what happened. She found out from the news and another parent. She says the gun violence has to stop. @weareiowa5news pic.twitter.com/oDkoRnRX6Q — Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) March 7, 2022

Multiple shooting victims outside East High School in Des Moines. We’re working to learn more. @weareiowa5news https://t.co/hKHv5R21Qn — Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) March 7, 2022

Police tape around East High School right now. Several Des Moines police officers and vehicles outside right now. Waiting to get more information from Des Moines police. @weareiowa5news pic.twitter.com/2vcsqjW5f3 — Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) March 7, 2022

