EDINA, Minn. — During game one of the Edina Holiday Classic hockey tournament Cyndi Castro is right where she belongs, taking tickets at Braemar Arena.

But if all were right, Cyndi's fiancé would be atop the Braemar Zamboni – and not on the fundraising posters in the arena lobby.

“It was hard to keep the hope up after a while,” Castro says.



Starting in August, Jeff Houghtaling spent seven weeks in a coma - the result of brutal beating during which Jeff was punched and kicked repeatedly in the head.

For that beating, Jeff’s brother Breck Houghtaling is now charged with felony assault.

Castro says her fiancé’s brother had a long history of drug abuse and mental illness.

According to court documents, Breck told police, “I hope he’s a (expletive) vegetable for the rest of his (expletive) life.”

Castro believes Breck ambushed Jeff as he arrived at home from work.

“He had just gotten out of jail the day he assaulted Jeff,” Castro says of Breck. “We're not sure what the reason was, but he definitely wanted to hurt him.”

The road back has been grueling, but Jeff Houghtaling has already surpassed his doctors’ expectations.

“His neurosurgeon said he would never walk again, never talk again, and would have a feeding tube for the rest of his life,” Castro says.

After intense therapy, Houghtaling is both walking and talking – but still has a long way to go.

To that end, money is being collected during the Holiday Classic to help pay for Houghtaling’s mounting medical bills.

“Every penny, dime counts to help relieve the financial pressure,” Sarah Knapp, a fund drive organizer, says.

A program is planned in support of Houghtaling during Saturday night’s varsity game between Edina and Eden Prairie. Castro says her fiancé plans to watch remotely.

Further, 1700 Edina youth hockey players are wearing stickers on their helmets with the initials of their wounded Zamboni driver.

Castro struggles to come up with words to describe her gratitude for the community show of support.

She does, however, have a measurement for her hopes.

“I would say next year at this tournament he’ll be on the ice driving the Zamboni,” Castro says. “He’ll do it again. I know he will.”

Note: A gofundme page has been established to help Jeff Houghtaling cover medical expenses. Click here to contribute.