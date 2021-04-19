Herd of breeding elephants kills suspected poacher, reports say

Another suspected poacher is still on the run.

A suspected poacher was killed by a herd of breeding elephants over the weekend in South Africa, according to multiple reports.

It happened at Kruger National Park, one of the largest game reserves in the region.

Fox News says the man and two alleged accomplices were trying to run away from park rangers Saturday when they encountered an elephant herd that trampled him to death.

Authorities captured one apparent accomplice. A third, who investigators believe suffered an eye injury, is still on the run, according to Fox.

Park leaders believe the three individuals had been trying to poach rhinos and took off running when they were spotted by rangers. ABC News reports authorities recovered a rifle, axe and provisions.

"The campaign against poaching is the responsibility of all us; it threatens many livelihoods, destroys families and takes much-needed resources to fight crime, which could be used for creating jobs and development," Gareth Coleman, managing executive of Kruger National Park, wrote in a statement published by ABC News.