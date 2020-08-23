Cheyanne Hardison was last seen in the 300 block of South Dyer Street in Elizabeth City. If you see her contact police at 252-335-4321.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Cheyanne Hardison was reported missing on Saturday night. She was last seen in the 300 block of South Dyer Street in Elizabeth City.

Cheyanne is 12 years old, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 165 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or Central Communications at 252-331-1500.