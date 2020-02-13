The Quack Attack is back!

Actor Emilio Estevez will be reprising his role of Coach Gordon Bombay in the upcoming "Mighty Ducks" series on Disney Plus.

Disney's streaming service tweeted out the news Thursday. The 10-episode original series is based on the hit "Mighty Ducks" franchise from the '90s.

According to Disney, the series is set in present day Minnesota, where the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan (played by actor Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex (Lauren Graham) set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports.

“Once a Duck, always a Duck!,” Estevez said in a statement, “and after 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay’s jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in ‘The Mighty Ducks’ franchise. Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney+.”

RELATED: Rick Moranis returning to acting for 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' sequel

Disney Plus also shared two production photos featuring Estevez and several young actors.

News of Estevez's return comes one day after Disney Plus announced that "Gilmore Girls" and "Parenthood" actress Lauren Graham had been cast as the show's lead role.

RELATED: 'Lizzie McGuire' creator leaves Disney Plus revival

"The Mighty Ducks" series is set to premiere later this year.