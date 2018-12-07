Nominees for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, airing live on Sept. 17 with hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che, were announced Thursday morning.
"Game of Thrones" earned a leading 22 nominations, including a nomination for best drama series. HBO's fantasy saga is a two-time best drama winner that sat out the last year's awards.
It's returning to face formidable competition: "The Handmaid's Tale," the dystopian sci-fi series that claimed top drama honors last year, drew 20 bids, with "Westworld" close by with 21.
The Emmy ceremony will take place on a Monday this year because of the network's Sunday Night Football commitment.
Here are this year's nominees:
Drama series categories
Drama series
The Americans (FX)
The Crown (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
This Is Us (NBC)
Westworld (HBO)
Lead actress
Claire Foy, The Crown (Netflix)
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black (BBC America)
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve (BBC America)
Keri Russell, the Americans (FX)
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld (HBO)
Lead actor
Jason Bateman, Ozark (Netflix)
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)
Ed Harris, Westworld (HBO)
Matthew Rhys, The Americans (FX)
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us (NBC)
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld (HBO)
Supporting actor
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Matt Smith, The Crown
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale
Supporting actress
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
Guest actress
Viola Davis, Scandal (ABC)
Kelly Jenrette, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder (ABC)
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Guest actor
F. Murray Abraham, Homeland (Showtime)
Cameron Britton, Mindhunter (Netflix)
Matthew Goode, The Crown (Netflix)
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us (NBC)
Gerald McRaney, This Is Us (NBC)
Jimmi Simpson, Westworld (HBO)
Comedy series categories
Comedy series
Atlanta (FX)
Barry (HBO)
Black-ish (ABC)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
GLOW (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Silicon Valley (HBO)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Lead actor
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)
Ted Danson, The Good Place (NBC)
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX)
Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)
William H. Macy, Shameless (Showtime)
Lead actress
Pamela Adlon, Better Things (FX)
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Allison Janney, Mom (CBS)
Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO)
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie (Netflix)
Supporting actor
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Henry Winkler, Barry
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Tony Schalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Supporting actress
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
Guest actress
Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place (NBC)
Molly Shannon, Will & Grace (NBC)
Wanda Sykes, Black-ish (ABC)
Guest actor
Sterling K. Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)
Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Drunk History (Comedy Central)
Katt Williams, Atlanta (FX)
Limited series and TV movie categories
Limited series
The Alienist (TNT)
Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace (FX)
Godless (Netflix)
Patrick Melrose (Showtime)
TV movie
Fahrenheit 451 (HBO)
Flint (Lifetime)
Paterno (HBO)
The Tale (HBO)
Black Mirror: USS Callister (Netflix)
Lead actress
Jessica Biel, The Sinner (USA)
Laura Dern, The Tale (HBO)
Michelle Dockery, Godless (Netflix)
Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders (NBC)
Regina King, Seven Seconds (Netflix)
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult (FX)
Lead actor
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
Darren Criss, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose (Showtime)
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower (Hulu)
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert (NBC)
Jesse Plemmons, Black MIrror: USS Callister (Netflix)
Supporting actress
Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert (NBC)
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Judith Light, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult (FX)
Merritt Wever, Godless (Netflix)
Letitia Wright, Black Mirror: Black Museum (Netflix)
Reality-show categories
Reality competition series
The Amazing Race (CBS)
American Ninja Warrior (NBC)
Project Runway (Lifetime)
RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)
Animated show categories
Animated series
Baymax Returns (Disney XD)
Bob's Burgers (Fox)
Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)
South Park (Comedy Central)
The Simpsons (Fox)
Variety series
Variety talk series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Variety sketch series
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
I Love You America With Sarah Silverman (Hulu)
Portlandia (IFC)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Tracey Ullman’s Show (HBO)
Original music and lyrics
In The Market For A Miracle, A Christmas Story Live (Fox)
Totally Gay, Big Mouth (Netflix)
Just Getting Started, If You're Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast (HBO)
Come Back Barack, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
The Buddy Song, Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life (Netflix)
High Crimes and Misdemeanors, The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
