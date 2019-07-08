HENNING, Tenn. — An inmate who escaped Wednesday from West Tennessee State Penitentiary is a person-of-interest in the homicide of a correction employee, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

District Attorney Mark Davidson says Lauderdale County deputies were investigating a suspected homicide at a home on Highway 87 across from the prison when they discovered the inmate was missing.

TBI has identified the inmate as Curtis Ray Watson who they say should be considered extremely dangerous.

Records show he has previous convictions for especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated child abuse and aggravated rape.

You are urged to call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see him.