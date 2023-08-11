'Family Feud' contestant who joked about marriage gets life in prison for wife's murder

Timothy Bliefnick joked about his wife on "Family Feud" when one of the questions Steve Harvey asked was "What was the biggest mistake you made at your wedding?"

QUINCY, Ill. — A judge Friday sentenced a former contestant on the television game show “Family Feud” to spend life in prison for the slaying of his estranged wife in western Illinois.

Timothy Bliefnick, 40, was found guilty earlier this year of first-degree murder and home invasion in the Feb. 23 shooting death of Rebecca Bliefnick.

The body of Rebecca Bliefnick, 41, was found by a family member inside her Quincy home after she failed to pick up her children from school. She had been shot multiple times.

Timothy Bliefnick was arrested March 13, 12 days after his Quincy home was searched.

The couple was separated and going through a divorce. A hearing on that matter was scheduled for the week after the murder, local media has reported. According to authorities, Timothy Bliefnick shot Rebecca after leaving the couple's three kids sleeping at his home, WGEM reported.

In 2020, Timothy Bliefnick and some of his family members appeared on ABC's “Family Feud," KHQA-TV has reported.

One of the questions asked by host Steve Harvey was, “What was the biggest mistake you made at your wedding?” Bliefnick answered “I do.” He immediately told Harvey “not mine to say, not mine to say. I love my wife.” He also said, “I’m going to get in trouble for that, aren’t I?” Harvey responded, “It’s going to be a lot of hell to pay at your house.”

Bliefnick’s answer was second on the board with 20 out of 100 people polled giving the same answer. Getting “sloshed” was No. 1 with 30 answers.