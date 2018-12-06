A family of five from Monroe died at a cabin in Brinnon, Washington early Sunday.

The Jefferson County Coroner identified the family as Jerry and Jenny Drake, both 42, and their three children, ages 2, 8, and 11.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to a house fire around 1 a.m. Sunday. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion and said the hillside was on fire. Six neighboring agencies joined the firefight, but the small rental cabin was a total loss.

"This appears to be a tragic accident," said Jefferson County Fire District No. 4 Chief Tim Manly.

Manly says the Drakes were regular guests to the property.

"It was shocking," said neighbor Jim House.

Another neighbor Carleen Nelson said, "Your heart just sinks." She believes the family started spending their weekends in the cabin about a year ago. Nelson didn't know them but enjoyed having children next door.

"Just seeing them playing, riding bikes with their parents, it's heartbreaking," she said.

Investigators announced Monday they do not believe the fire was the result of a criminal act.

You can barely see what is left of the cabin that caught on fire in Brinnon this weekend that killed 5 people pic.twitter.com/DP8uT1biXA — KRISTA (@king5unit34) June 11, 2018

The Washington State Patrol Crime Lab and investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives were called to the scene.

Fire takes the lives of five people in Brinnon Wa pic.twitter.com/S8IoXnIf9a — KRISTA (@king5unit34) June 11, 2018

The investigation is ongoing.

