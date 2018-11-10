AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin father died in his best friend's arms early Wednesday morning after police said a driver hit him and took off.

It happened just after 2 a.m. near East Cesar Chavez Street and Elkhart Street in East Austin.

Police identified the victim as 29-year-old Jonathan DeLeon.

PHOTOS: Family mourning Austin man's hit-and-run death

His family and friends told KVUE he was supposed to get on an early morning flight to Alaska Wednesday morning to help with his father's company. DeLeon and his friends went out Tuesday night to celebrate.

"We were talking about going to the next place, just to go hang out," said DeLeon's close friend, Fernando Salazar. "We're outside of the car just talking. A vehicle just came out of nowhere, just fast, and just hit him."

The driver kept going, according to Austin police.

"He died in my arms, in my hands. I seen him take his last breath," Salazar said. "I just lost my brother. I lost a close friend."

Anngelika Guerra, the mother of DeLeon's three children, is still trying to understand what happened.

"It’s been pretty devastating. It’s something that nobody expects to take on, especially the 2 a.m. call that nobody wants to get. It’s unexpected," Guerra told KVUE. "It's just not human to just leave somebody there after just hitting him and leaving them to die."

She and DeLeon's friends want the driver who hit and killed him to come forward.

"We just want justice. We want him to be at peace," Guerra said. "We don't want to be angry with you. We just want Jonathan to lay to rest in peace."

DeLeon's wife, Crystal Correa, told KVUE he was known around Austin as one of the best car audio installers.

"Jonathan was a great man and father to his kids and his stepchildren. His smile and big dimples will always be something we will remember," Correa said. "I pray the person who did this comes forward and talks or someone speaks up and says they seen something. Jonathan didn’t deserve to die like this. He will always be in our hearts and continue to pray for justice."

Police are searching for an SUV, possibly a white van, that was traveling westbound on East Cesar Chavez Street about 2 a.m. Wednesday.

If you have any information that can help detectives find the driver, call police at 512-974-5576.

DeLeon's family and friends are hosting a barbecue benefit to pay for his funeral services. It's taking place on Saturday, Oct. 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2730 E. Seventh St.

DeLeon is survived by his wife, Correa; his three stepchildren; and his three children with Guerra.

