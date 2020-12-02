CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Department of Public Safety Officers say say the parents of a missing six-year-old girl are anxious about getting her back home.

Cayce DPS Chief Byron Snellgrove said his agency is working every angle to find out what's happened to Faye Swetlik. The little girl went missing Monday afternoon at her home at Londonderry Lane in Cayce just off Highway 302 in the Churchill Heights neighborhood.

RELATED: 'We're here to find Faye' Search continues for 6-year-old girl missing in Cayce

Snellgrove said the little girl's mother was home at the time of the disappearance but that the little girl was outside playing. He said his investigators have spoken to the girl's mother, father, and the mother's boyfriend, and all are being cooperative with officers.

When asked if there was evidence of an abduction, the chief said "not at this time, there doesn't appear to be."

RELATED: FBI joins search for missing 6-year-old SC girl

He said at this point, the parents don't really know what happened to the little girl. Investigators haven't ruled any possibilities out, including that the girl could have walked away. He said the parents are anxiously awaiting her return.

"We're going to follow every lead until they're exhausted," Snellgrove said.

WLTX's sister station WCNC Charlotte went to Faye’s father’s home in Rowan County Tuesday afternoon. His girlfriend, who considers herself Faye’s stepmother, said they last saw Faye around Christmas time, but they were actually planning to visit her in Cayce, South Carolina this weekend.The girlfriend said they are hoping anyone with video surveillance will provide it to police, adding they also hope anyone with information will call the special tip line for the case.

The chief took time to talk about the kind of girl Swetlik is.

"Faye is a bubbly, energetic first-grader at Springdale Elementary School. Faye's teacher loves her, Faye's SRO loves her, Faye's classmates love her," Snellgrove said. "When she walks into a room she brightens it up. Everybody loves Faye."

Snellgrove said the girl loves dresses, fancy shoes, spending time with her family, cats, and playing outside.

He said the little girl's hair is longer in pictures than it is currently (she recently got a haircut, and it's shoulder length).

RELATED: Photo shows missing SC girl getting off school bus

RELATED: Home security footage could help in search for Faye Swetlik, missing Cayce 6-year-old

Investigators say she rode the bus home from school and got off near her home. Officers released a photo that was taken with a bus surveillance camera, showing her before she exited the vehicle Monday. The photo includes the clothes she was wearing at the time.

Faye Swetlik

Cayce Department of Public Safety

Officers say Swetlik is 3 feet 10 inches tall and has strawberry blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing polka dot boots and a black top. She is lactose intolerant and has a speech impediment.

There's a special tipline that's been set up at 803-205-4444 for tips. People can also call the Cayce Department of Public Safety at 803-794-0456 or Investigator W. Dougall at 803-550-9535.