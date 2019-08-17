ATLANTA — Three numbers could potentially save lives.

The federal government hopes the three digit phone number, 988, will make the national crisis hotline easier to reach. They also hope it will reduce the number of people who take their own lives.

Last year, the National Suicide Hotline Improvement Act required the Federal Communications Commission, to study a 3-digit number for a suicide prevention line, just like 911 is used for emergencies and 311 is used for city services.

The agency found the plan has overwhelming support, as it could make it easier for people to get assistance.

Right now the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline has a 10-digit number that people can call, 800-273-TALK.

A caller is sent to one of 163 certified crisis centers. Those centers responded to 100,000 online chats And 2.2 million calls in 2018.

RELATED: Police departments confront 'epidemic' in officer suicides

Suicides have become a growing concern in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found a 30 percent increase in suicides in the past two decades in more than half of U.S. state, with 45,000 deaths in 2016.

During that time, Georgia saw a 16.2 percent increase in suicides, with 1,423 deaths from suicide in 2017.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai says he intends to start the process to make this 3-digit hotline happen, but it's expected to take months.

RELATED: Gov't wants a new 911-like number just for suicide hotline

The group who studied the plan for a 3-digit number found that 988 could be used to start the change more easily and quickly, than changing the purpose of another 3-digit number already in use.

A new, shorter number would likely lead to more callers, which would mean more expenses for crisis centers.

If calls doubled, the FCC estimates it would take $50 million to address the increase.

If you or someone you know, has considered suicide and is in need of help, you can reach the national suicide prevention line at 800 273-TALK.

ALSO READ:

Autopsy finds Epstein had multiple broken neck bones, report says

'Out of the Darkness' walk shines light on mental health

#HopeOverSuicide: It's time to talk