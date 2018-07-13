Two people, a 17-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man, were bitten by sharks in Fernandina Beach Friday afternoon.

At around 3:35 p.m. Friday, the Division of Ocean Rescue for the Fernandina Beach Fire Department responded to an alleged shark bite at Seaside Park at 2002 S. Fletcher Ave. in Fernandina Beach.

While crews were on scene, a report of an additional shark bite was received just minutes later at 3199 S. Fletcher Ave. at Beach access 31.

Both patients are reportedly stable with non-life-threatening injuries, and neither victim could specifically advice what type or size of marine life had caused their injuries, according to City of Fernandina Beach Government.

Double red flags are currently being flown at all guarded beaches in the area and Fernandina Beach waters are closed to the public until further notice.

The last reported shark bite in this area was June 18.

