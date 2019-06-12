Fifth Third Bank said Friday afternoon that its banking service is gradually being restored after customers reported having issues accessing ATMs, debit cards and the bank's website

"We experienced a temporary issue within our network connectivity this afternoon. Service is now being gradually restored and we apologize for the inconvenience. Thank you for your patience," Fifth Third Bank tweeted late Friday afternoon.

Fifth Third Bank is one of the largest banks with over 1,000 branches and nearly 2,500 automated teller machines. The company, based in Cincinnati, has locations in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina.

Earlier in the day, the bank acknowledged the issue and said they were working to fix any problems affecting customers.

"We are experiencing an issue with our network. We are working as quickly as possible to restore service for our affected customers, and we apologize for the inconvenience," the bank said in a tweet early Friday afternoon.

Many customers expressed their frustration on Twitter.

"My card declined my transaction. I need this working asap please," one person tweeted out.

Another bank client seemed to complain about the lack of information provided to customers.

Other customers complained about not even being able to reach the company by phone. "Fifth Third bank is having issues. Can’t even call customer service, or the local branch.Hope I can pay bills before 5:00," someone commented on Twitter.