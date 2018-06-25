A firefighter who was shot while responding to an explosion and fire at a Southern California retirement home has died.

Long Beach Fire Chief Mike DuRee announced that the firefighter had died about four hours after the shooting before dawn Monday.

DuRee says the 45-year-old firefighter was a 17-year veteran of the department and leaves behind a wife and two children.

The shooting happened after firefighters responded to a pre-dawn Monday alarm at an 11-story tower in Long Beach, south of Los Angeles.

Another firefighter and another person were also wounded.

Authorities say the person believed responsible for the shooting is a resident of the facility. He's being questioned.

Long Beach Police and Fire will be proving additional details to media at 5th and Atlantic at 0650 hrs. with regard to the incident that occurred early this morning at 600 East 4th Street. 2 firefighters were shot and transported to a local area hospital. pic.twitter.com/e3pJqLOrf3 — Long Beach Fire (CA) (@lbfd) June 25, 2018

