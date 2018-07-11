There were many firsts leading up to the 2018 midterm elections, and results have proved that its one for the record books.

As Election Day 2018 has made its mark on history, so have the various candidates that claimed victory. The nation has seen more diversity in race, gender, religion and sexual orientation than ever before in modern history.

Despite divisive rhetoric and systematic barriers, these candidates defied the odds and won enough votes to govern the people who elected them.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, youngest congresswoman ever

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks to her supporters during her election night party in the Queens Borough of New York on November 6, 2018. - 28-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New Yorks 14th Congressional district won Tuesdays election, defeating Republican Anthony Pappas and becomes the youngest woman elected to Congress. (Photo by Don EMMERT / AFP) (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

DON EMMERT

New York activist and Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who turned 29 in October, was one of the 237 women running this year.

Ocasio-Cortez first shocked New York politicians when she defeated 10-term Rep. Joe Crowley in the Democratic congressional primary last spring. The Bronx native is now the youngest woman elected to Congress.

Jared Polis, first openly gay man elected governor

Democratic Colorado Governor-elect Jared Polis arrives onstage with running mate Dianne Primavera on November 6, 2018 in Denver, Colorado.

Rick T. Wilking/Getty Images

Democrat Jared Polis is the first openly gay man elected governor after defeating Republican Walker Stapleton in Colorado. Polis campaigned for a single-payer health care system, 100 percent renewable energy and full-day preschool and kindergarten. He’ll be replacing fellow Democrat Gov. John Hickenlooper after his second term ends early next year.

Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, first Muslim women elected to Congress

Ilhan Omar, a candidate for State Representative for District 60B in Minnesota, gives an acceptance speech on election night, November 8, 2016 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

STEPHEN MATUREN/AFP/Getty Images

As the nation’s first Somali-American state legislator, Ilhan Omar has made her mark on history again as the first Somali elected to Congress and one of its first Muslim women. Omar served a single term in the Minnesota legislature as a Democrat, and easily won Tuesday’s election for the Minneapolis-area congressional district being vacated by Rep. Keith Ellison.

rashidaforcongress.com

Former state Rep. Rashida Tlaib will become the first Palestinian-American woman to be elected to Congress and one of two Muslim women elected to the U.S. House. She’ll be replacing Democrat Rep. John Conyers, who resigned from office 11 months ago and will be serving the Detroit area.

Sharice Davids and Deb Haaland, first Native American women elected to Congress

Native American candidate Deb Haaland who is running for Congress in New Mexico's 1st congressional district seat for the upcoming mid-term elections, speaks in Albuquerque, New Mexico on October 1, 2018.

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids and New Mexico Democrat Deb Haaland became the first Native American women elected to Congress. Haaland will be serving New Mexico’s 1st District. Davids also become the first openly LGBTQ person to represent the state of Kansas in Congress.

Democratic candidate for Kansas' 3rd Congressional District Sharice Davids speaks to members of the media after casting her ballot on November 6, 2018 in Shawnee, Kansas. Davids is running against incumbent Republican Kevin Yoder.

Whitney Curtis/Getty Images

Veronica Escobar and Sylvia Garcia, Texas' first Latinas elected to Congress

In this June 22, 2018 file photo, Texas State Senator Sylvia Garcia speaks during the general session at the Texas Democratic Convention in Fort Worth, Texas.

AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez

Veronica Escobar has been elected as El Paso's first woman in Congress and joins Houston's Sylvia Garcia as Texas’ first Latinas elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, according to the El Paso Times.

USA TODAY and the Associated Press contributed to this story.