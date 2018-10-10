GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) -- Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, October 9.

The reason for the flag lowering is to show honor to North Carolina Army National Guard Sergeant James Allen Slape of Morehead City.

Monday, Sgt. Slape's family released this statement about losing a Hometown Hero:

A statement from the family of Sgt. James Allen Slape:

We, the family and friends of North Carolina Army National Guard Sgt. James Slape, would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. There are no words to express how much we miss James already. He was a loving husband, a devoted son and a true hero to his country.

Sergeant Slape's mother Trish and father Jim expressed their feelings by saying, “We have always been proud of our son, and have always told him that he was capable of becoming anything that he set his mind to. This is what he chose, and this is where he knew he needed to be. We love him and he will always be a part of us.”

Sergeant Slape's wife Shawn expressed her feelings by stating, “If you were lucky enough to know James, you would agree that there are infinite amounts of positive things to say. James and I would always argue who loved the other person more. Though it was playful, I can say that he loved me more, as he literally put his life on the line for myself and the rest of our country. My husband was one of the strongest people I know and he loved spending time with his friends.”

Sergeant Slape's brother, William, a private in the U.S. Army stated, “I have seen that some people’s reaction to a loss like this is to back down from the fight. I believe that instead of being discouraged, it should create a spark in everyone to continue the fight. After experiencing this loss first hand, it has instilled a greater feeling of responsibility to complete the mission that my brother has fought and died for.”

Slape was killed in Afghanistan on October 4, 2018.

Sgt. Slape’s unit, the 430th Explosive Ordnance Company, based in Washington, N.C., deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel and Resolute Support, in April 2018. The unit is scheduled to return to the U.S. in the spring of 2019.

"National Guard members step up and answer the call to service wherever they are needed, whether at home to help during a natural disaster or overseas to protect our national security, said Governor Cooper. They leave their homes, their families and their jobs and put their lives on the line for us. On behalf of the people of North Carolina, I honor the service and sacrifice of Sgt. James Slape and offer our deepest sympathy to his loved ones and his fellow soldiers."

