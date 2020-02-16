FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County deputies said a missing teen they have been looking for has been found safe.

15-year-old William Bruene was last seen at home in Florence around 6:00 a.m. Friday. Deputies updated their Facebook post, saying that the teen had been found safe on Saturday and has returned home.

No other details have been released at this time.

