The USDA announced that a Florida company that creates ready-to-eat salads have recalled over 700 pounds of salad over salmonella and listeria contamination concerns.

Green Cove Springs, Florida-based GHSE, LLC, recalled 738 pounds of ready-to-eat salad with meat products that contain a possibly contaminated corn ingredient. The items were distributed to stores in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.

• 15.25-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “Marketside™ FIESTA SALAD WITH STEAK” and use by date from 10/17/2018 through 10/20/2018.

