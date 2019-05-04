HUDSON, Fla. — Pasco County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing endangered teen.

Mya Steinhart, 13, left her friend’s home around 1:28 a.m. Friday on Florestate Drive near Gulf Breeze Circle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Steinhart is about 5’8” and has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon top, jeans and no shoes.

Anyone who knows of Steinhart's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.