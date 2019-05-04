HUDSON, Fla. — Pasco County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing endangered teen.
Mya Steinhart, 13, left her friend’s home around 1:28 a.m. Friday on Florestate Drive near Gulf Breeze Circle, according to the sheriff’s office.
Steinhart is about 5’8” and has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon top, jeans and no shoes.
Anyone who knows of Steinhart's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida family sues Legoland, says park embarrassed their son
- Allegiant Air launches new nonstop flights from Sarasota to 7 cities
- Zion Williamson returning to Duke for sophomore season? Dream on...
- 2019 Atlantic hurricane season: Forecast to be slightly above normal
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.