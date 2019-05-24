JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Authorities are looking for a 15-year-old boy missing from Martin County.

The sheriff's office said Dylan Lambert was last seen Thursday at his high school in Jensen Beach. Family members told deputies that Dylan has been "distraught" and could be "emotionally fragile."

Deputies said Dylan did not come home from school Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

