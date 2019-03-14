IRMO, S.C. — A local orthodontist and one time contestant on CBS' "The Amazing Race" has died.

Dr. Jim Raman, who was an orthodontist at Irmo Smiles, was 42 years old according to an obituary on Caughman-Harman Funeral Home.

In a letter obtained by News19 sent to patients of Irmo Smiles, announcing the passing of Dr. Jim Raman, saying:

"Irmo Smiles has suffered a tragic loss this week. It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing for Dr. Jim Raman. As our staff and the family prepare for Dr. Raman's celebration of life, please join us in praying for peace and comfort during this difficult time.

We will be working to reschedule Dr. Misti Raman's patients and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you. Your patience is greatly appreciated as we give Dr. Misti Raman time to grieve the loss of her loving husband."

Dr. Misti Raman is also a dentist at Irmo Smiles. Jim and Misti appeared on "The Amazing Race" in 2014, finishing in second place.

According to an obituary on Caughman-Harman Funeral Home's website, visitation will be held at the funeral home's Lexington Chapel on North Lake Drive on March 15 from 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Riverland Hills Baptist Church at 12 p.m. on March 16, with burial at Woodridge Memorial Park in Lexington.

According to Irmo Smiles' website, the Ramans have two children. Jim graduated from the University of South Carolina and his Doctorate of Dental Medicine from the Medical University of South Carolina's College of Dental Medicine.