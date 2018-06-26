AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Late Tuesday morning, an Augusta woman accused of leaking federal secrets to an online news organization reached a plea deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty in federal court.

Former National Security Agency contractor Reality Winner has been jailed since June 2017 for leaking a classified report containing classified information to the online journal The Intercept.

Winner was an employee of national security contractor Pluribus International, housed at Fort Gordon in Augusta when prosecutors say she mailed the report to The Intercept. On the day Winner was arrested, The Intercept published a classified NSA report on Russian hackers and the 2016 presidential election.

Reality Winner stands with her lawyer in federal court on June 26, 2018 (courtroom sketch by Richard Miller)

After Winner's arrest, her Augusta home was searched and authorities discovered a number of items, including a notepad containing handwriting in Farsi, two computers, a tablet and four cellphones.

Winner admitted to taking the documents in an interview with federal agents following a search of her property in June 2017.

Terms of Winner's plea agreement were not made public in court filings.

