HOUSTON – A former Rice football player has been arrested in connection with the death of another player, Blaine Padgett, who died of an opioid overdose in March.

According to the Houston Police Department, Stuart “Mooch” Mouchantaf, of Katy, was arrested Thursday and charged with delivery of a controlled substance causing death, which carries a penalty of five to 99 years or life in prison.

Mouchantaf played for Rice from 2012 to 2013 before red-shirting in 2014.

According to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, Mouchantaf sold Padgett pills with an opioid 10,000 times more powerful than morphine.

“Users better beware that even a spec of this drug can kill you,” Ogg said. “And dealers, you are on notice that if your product kills people, you will be prosecuted for causing a death, not just dealing drugs.”

Padgett, 21, was found dead in his bedroom by fellow players after failing to show up for practice in March. He was a junior at the school and a defensive end on the university's football team, according to Rice's website.

Medical examiners confirmed in June that he died of a drug overdose.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Science said Padgett died due to toxic effects of carfentanil in his system. Carfentanil is a synthetic version of fentanyl.

HPD investigators determined that Padgett bought pills from Mouchantaf that Padgett believed were Hydrocodone, but actually contained carfentanil, according to court papers filed by prosecutors.

"I want to commend our homicide investigators and other personnel in our department who identified and arrested a suspect whose actions in selling this poison contributed to Blain Padgett's death... a young man who had such a bright future ahead of him,” said HPD Chief Art Acevedo.

Carfentanil was originally made as an elephant tranquilizer and a lethal amount is so miniscule that it is invisible to the human eye.

“What the public, parents and teenagers need to understand, is that it is increasingly difficult to buy pharmaceutical-grade pills on the streets,” Assistant District Attorney Paul Fortenberry, who is chief of the Major Narcotics Division, said. “The purchaser of these pills assumes they are legitimate, but they are actually tricked with potentially deadly consequences.”

KHOU 11 mental health expert Bill Prasad says the drug isn't new but the use of synthetic opioids has become more prevalent.

“This is a deadly drug,” said Prasad. "The amount of the chemical I can put on my fingertip has a good chance of killing a human being.”

Prasad says opiate addicts struggling with tough withdrawals look for a fix anywhere they can and many times they don't question the source.

"As for as the pusher, the idea is to put that chemical composition together and get as much money for those drugs as possible. The pusher does not care whether there's a deadly element inside that tablet." said Prasad.

