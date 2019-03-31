"Fox & Friends Weekend" apologized Sunday after airing a graphic on the show that claimed President Trump cut aid to "3 Mexican countries."

The graphic was displayed at the beginning of the show as hosts Ed Henry, Jedediah Bila and Pete Hegseth discussed the the State Department's decision to cut foreign assistance to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

Hegseth called it a "big move" for Trump, who has also threatened to close the U.S.-Mexico border.

The show later apologized on air, saying the graphic was innacurate.

"Now we want to clarify and correct something that happened earlier in the show," Henry said. "We had an inaccurate graphic on screen while talking about this very story. We just want to be clear, the funding is being cut off to the three Central American countries. We apologize for the error. It never should have happened."

Screenshots of the graphic were posted on Twitter and many mocked the show for the mistake.