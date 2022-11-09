Mother of teen with special needs who was beaten to death at Harris County Jail files lawsuit

Fred Harris, 19, was killed after being attacked by 25-year-old Michael Paul Ownby, according to court documents.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman has filed a federal lawsuit against Harris County and the Harris County Sheriff's Office after her 19-year-old son with special needs was killed while he was in jail.

Fred Harris died Oct. 29, 2021. According to court documents, Harris was beaten and stabbed by another inmate while they shared a cell at the Harris County Jail. Harris died a few days after the attack. Michael Paul Ownby, 25, is the inmate accused in Harris' death. He was charged with murder.

Harris' mother said she begged for her son to be moved out of general population because he was special needs and weighed 98 pounds. According to the lawsuit, overcrowding and staffing issues at the jail led to Harris' death.

Harris was in jail because he showed a knife to someone he was afraid of, the family's attorney said. He said the teen had never been in trouble before and was a well-liked special education student when he attended Stratford High School.

"He was accused of showing someone a knife. He had never been convicted of a crime in his life, and based on the facts as we know it, would probably not have been convicted of this crime," attorney Randall Kallinen said.

After he died, Harris' organs were donated. His heart was given to a child.