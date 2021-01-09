School buses have been rerouted back to schools after multiple rescues had officials in the county scrambling to help people.

THURMONT, Md. — A driver and 10 students were quickly rescued from a school bus that was stuck on a bridge in Frederick County near Thurmont due to flooding, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO).

School buses have been rerouted back to schools after multiple rescues had officials in the county scrambling to help people, said FCSO. It's part of measures being taken to not create more possible rescue situations.

There have been 17 water rescues in Frederick County due to Wednesday's weather, according to county officials. There are also more than 80 road closures, added county EMS officails.

All the students and the driver are now safe after the bus became stuck in fast-rising floodwaters when the driver tried to cross a bridge, said the sheriff's office.

Students are now being reunited with their families, according to FCSO.

FCSO said it had rescue crews near trouble spots for flooding in the county, which is why rescuers were so close to this specific bridge and were able to act quickly to help the people on the school bus. FCSO added that even before rescue crews arrived, community members and good Samaritans were working to get the students off the bus.

The bridge that the bus got stuck on is still seeing rising water levels and FCSO has had to move back its scene set up due to the continued flooding, the department said.

There is currently a Flash Flood Warning in effect for Frederick County, Maryland, until 6:30 p.m.