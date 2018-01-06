It's hard to believe this type of thing is still happening in 2018.

Dad Chris Mau said he went on a walk with his family last week when his 8-month-old daughter Kali uncharacteristically began crying. He realized she needed a diaper change, so the family entered a facility with an indoor playground.

You'd THINK there'd be a changing station in all the restrooms with it being a kid-friendly business and all. But no.

To Mau's dismay, there wasn't even enough counter space to change Kali there.

So he did what parents have to do in that situation: make do with what they've got and figure it out.

"I grabbed the towel, laid it out and changed her in the stall, all while my mind raced at how unnecessary and preventable this entire situation is," Mau said in a story he submitted to Love What Matters.

Mau's fiancee, Aleasha Elderkin, "quickly" complained to management before the family returned home.

His Facebook post recounting the experience has garnered 62,000 reactions and about 143,000 shares.

"I'm getting pretty sick of having to change my daughter on a disgusting floor because the only changing table in the place is located in the women's bathroom. It's crazy to imagine I know but there are guys who take care of their kids too ... If it's a public place with public restrooms in the generation of equality among genders and races then how about making sure us fathers can change our children's diapers on a (expletive) changing table like the mother's can. Am I asking too much?"

Mau told All the Moms he felt like this problem plagued moms and dads worldwide.

"It's a problem with a simple, inexpensive solution that seems like common sense for any public place with public restrooms... babies wear diapers and eventually they need to be changed," he said.

Hopefully this story sparks "positive change for parents and children alike," Mau said.

