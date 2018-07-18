MINNEAPOLIS -- A former daycare provider convicted of hanging a toddler was sentenced to 10 years probation. The controversial sentence is getting a lot of attention online.

Nataliia Karia received her sentence Monday for hanging a toddler in her daycare and running over two men with her minivan before she attempted suicide.

All of the victims of the November 2016 incident survived and she faced 13 years behind bars.

The judge said this was one of the hardest cases he's ever had, adding if the circumstances were different, he would have given the most severe sentence. He said her mental health was the reason she shouldn't serve time.

Legal experts said this happens in many criminal cases, including here in Georgia.

Criminal Defense Attorney Jackie Patterson talked to 11Alive about how a case like this might have played out here.

"If this had happened in Georgia, I'm confident that most judges would have done the exact same thing because mental illness in this country has been so overlooked, you cannot do that," Patterson said.

The attorney said lawmakers give judges the vast discretion because no two cases are alike, so they have to consider several things when sentencing.

The mental health of the suspect, criminal history, their likelihood to commit another offense, age, and other factors are evaluated.

"Their number one job is to do what's fair and that discretion that they exercise is what determines the fairness," Patterson said.

As for the Minnesota case, the judge also handed down a 183 month stayed prison sentence, if Karia violates probation. She will be on house arrest for a couple months until the rest of probation details are determined.

