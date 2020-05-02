If 2020 proves to be similar to the last 16 years, then Americans will rush to Google after the State of the Union to search jobs and taxes.

Data from Google Trends shows those two issues are the most searched items in every state, every year since 2004.

Not surprisingly, President Trump focused on those issues heavily.

"From the instant I took office, I moved rapidly to revive the U.S. economy," the President said during his third State of the Union, "slashing a record number of job killing-regulations, enacting historic and record-setting tax cuts, and fighting for fair and reciprocal trade agreements."

RELATED: President Trump delivered State of the Union on eve of impeachment verdict

Unemployment in the Peach State is at a record 3.2 percent That's lower than the record national unemployment rate.

According to numbers released from the White House, 240,000 jobs have been created in Georgia since the election.

"The unemployment rate is the lowest in half a century. And incredibly, the unemployment rate under my administration is lower than any unemployment rate in the history of our country," said the President.

The President also touted two trade deals signed in the last week, one with China and the other with Mexico and Canada, which he says will create more than 100,000 jobs.

RELATED: Family surprised by military homecoming during State of the Union speech

OTHER HEADLINES |

He ate a cupcake, so they used a bat to beat him to death, police say

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old