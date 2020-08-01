ATLANTA — Georgia Congressional leaders are issuing statements after more than a dozen ballistic missiles were launched from Iran targeting at least two airbases in Iraq where American troops are stationed.

The Pentagon said it is still working out initial damage assessments. No official information about possible casualties or injuries has been released.

Shortly after the news broke, Rep Jody Hice tweeted about the situation.

"Praying for our men and women in uniform stationed in Iraq and all others who are being deployed to the Middle East," Hice said. "May God continue to bless and protect the defenders of freedom."

"@POTUS @realdonaldtrump has been crystal clear: America will not be bullied by terrorists," Hice added.

Rep. Austin Scott asked for everyone to keep our troops and their families in their prayers.

Rep. Tom Graves said "Gold bless the USA".

He retweeted a statement President Donald Trump gave on Jan. 5, where he said the nation had just spent $2 trillion on military equipment and "if Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way".

The White House did issue a statement saying the president had been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely.

Rep. Hank Johnson said "the world is less safe" because of the president's actions regarding the situation in Iran.

Rep. Doug Collins said the nation will stand up to those who seek to do harm to the U.S.

"America must come together to fight against terrorism," Rep. Rick Allen tweeted.

