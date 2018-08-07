A 16-year-old Crawford County girl was killed and three other girls were badly hurt in a crash Friday afternoon on Interstate 75 in Sumter County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

About 1:25 p.m., a 2001 Honda Accord driven by Shanaya Prater, 18, of Warner Robins, Ga., was southbound on I-75 near milepost 329 in Wildwood.

For unknown reasons, Prater lost control of the Honda, troopers said, and the car veered and entered the path of a southbound semi driven by Kamari Krigger, 27, of Jonesboro, Ga.

The vehicles collided. The Honda spun and struck a guardrail. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, passenger Makhaya White, 16, of Roberta, Ga., was not wearing her seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle during the crash. She died at the scene.

Prater and passengers Dymond Moore, 16, and Nyheshia Anderson, 11, were all taken to UF Health Shands Hospital with serious injuries.

Krigger was not hurt.

Florida Highway Patrol said the girls were headed to Orlando.

Their parents were in a separate vehicle following theirs.

Traffic on the interstate was affected for nearly five hours.

Charges are pending.

